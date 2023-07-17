comScore

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: BBH, Havas Worldwide and iProspect

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2023 7:29 AM
Biz Moves: BBH, Havas Worldwide and iProspect
HDFC Ergo General Insurance has brought BBH India on board as the agency-on-record (AOR). The agency will strategize to deliver the brand promise along with building awareness about the company’s products and services among its customers and stakeholders. (Representative image: Max Böttinger via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

BBH India and HDFC Ergo

HDFC Ergo General Insurance has brought BBH India on board as the agency-on-record (AOR). The mandate of the agency will involve strategizing to deliver the brand promise along with building awareness about the company’s products and services among its customers and stakeholders. This is along with creative renditions across various communication channels. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

Havas Worldwide India and Mamaearth

Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has been onboarded by Mamaearth as the agency-on-record. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch, and the agency's responsibilities will include creating campaigns for the brand, which includes ATL (above the line), BTL (below the line), and digital.

iProspect and Carlsberg

Dentsu’s iProspect has been chosen by The Carlsberg Group as their new agency. As per the mandate, iProspect will assume full responsibility for all media planning and buying duties for Carlsberg Group as its media agency of record.

21N78E Creative and Starlight Gaming

21N78E Creative Labs (a communications ecosystems solution agency) has been appointed as Starlight Gaming’s creative agency. Their responsibility includes taking the vision of the brand to the screens of gamers. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


Tags
First Published on Jul 17, 2023 7:29 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Taxing online gaming to the point of unviability, ‘contradicts Digital India vision’: 130 gaming entrepreneurs in open letter to govt

Taxing online gaming to the point of unviability, ‘contradicts Digital India vision’: 130 gaming entrepreneurs in open letter to govt

Quantum Brief

Speculations surrounding future of Disney-owned Star India: Here's what you need to know about its India business

Speculations surrounding future of Disney-owned Star India: Here's what you need to know about its India business

Quantum Brief

What does the Chandrayaan 3 mission mean for Brand India?

What does the Chandrayaan 3 mission mean for Brand India?

Quantum Brief

Sting emerges as fastest growing brand for PepsiCo India

Sting emerges as fastest growing brand for PepsiCo India

Quantum Brief

Disney CEO Bob Iger hints at potential sale of TV assets amid streaming rise: CNBC report

Disney CEO Bob Iger hints at potential sale of TV assets amid streaming rise: CNBC report

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI

Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI

Quantum Brief

Google Bard now available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages

Google Bard now available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages