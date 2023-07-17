Biz Moves: BBH, Havas Worldwide and iProspect

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

BBH India and HDFC Ergo

HDFC Ergo General Insurance has brought BBH India on board as the agency-on-record (AOR). The mandate of the agency will involve strategizing to deliver the brand promise along with building awareness about the company’s products and services among its customers and stakeholders. This is along with creative renditions across various communication channels. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

Havas Worldwide India and Mamaearth

Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has been onboarded by Mamaearth as the agency-on-record. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch, and the agency's responsibilities will include creating campaigns for the brand, which includes ATL (above the line), BTL (below the line), and digital.

iProspect and Carlsberg

Dentsu’s iProspect has been chosen by The Carlsberg Group as their new agency. As per the mandate, iProspect will assume full responsibility for all media planning and buying duties for Carlsberg Group as its media agency of record.

21N78E Creative and Starlight Gaming

21N78E Creative Labs (a communications ecosystems solution agency) has been appointed as Starlight Gaming’s creative agency. Their responsibility includes taking the vision of the brand to the screens of gamers. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.