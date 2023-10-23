Biz Moves: BBH, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and Vector Brand Solutions win mandates

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

BBH India and upGrad

Creative agency BBH India has won the creative mandate for upGrad, an integrated learning, skilling and workforce development company. This is for its upcoming brand campaign which is scheduled this year. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and UPES On

Publicis Groupe’s L&K Saatchi and Saatchi has won the integrated creative mandate for UPES On, the online division of the university. In early 2023, the agency had won the mandate for UPES. The account was won post a competitive multi-agency pitch.

The mandate of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will include managing the brand’s mainline creative. Its digital arm, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, will handle the brand’s digital presence and strategy.

Vector Brand Solutions and Birla Pivot

Aditya Birla Group’s B2B marketplace Birla Pivot has awarded their full-funnel brand and communications mandate to Vector Brand Solutions, a part of Quotient Ventures.