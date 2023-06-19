Biz Moves: M&C Saatchi February, Digitas India, Grapes and Volume bag new business

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

M&C Saatchi February and Skootr

Full-service agency based in New Delhi has been appointed as the creative agency of Skootr, a premium managed office space provider, post a multi-agency pitch. The responsibilities of the agency will include handling the strategy, design and communications of the company.

Digitas India and Duolingo English Test

Publicis Groupe India has bagged the digital communications mandate of Duolingo English Test. The agency will now manage the digital, social, and on-ground activations mandate for the company. As its partner, Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will be responsible for building awareness, preference and driving customer acquisition, through the connected offerings of creative, strategy and media.

Grapes and OT India

Integrated communications agency Grapes won the account of OT India, a global premium wellness tea brand. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch will be handled by the agency’s Delhi office and will see the agency handle the creative and digital strategy for the brand.

Volume and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Creative agency Volume bags the national creative mandate for coffee and tea exponent The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. As the creative and digital partner, the agency will focus on the creative and digital strategy for the brand

Sociomark and Ayu health

Digital marketing agency Sociomark has bagged the digital mandate of Ayu Health, a network of hospitals. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, here, the agency will work towards strengthening the digital footprint of Ayu Health.

Fruitbowl Digital and Spyk Hard Seltzer

Spyk Hard Seltzer, a low-calorie alcoholic drink has partnered with digital marketing company Fruitbowl Digital in order to expand their presence digitally.

Hovers and Layer'r Wottagirl

Performance marketing consultancy Hovers has won the integrated performance marketing mandate for Layer's Wottagirl!, a fragrance body splash. The account, which was won through a multi-agency pitch will see the agency handle the account out of Pune. As per the mandate, the agency will provide end-to-end solutions and services for the brand's creative strategy, performance branding, performance media and retention marketing needs. Further, the agency will also work towards enhancing the digital presence of the brand, and executing campaigns to increase online sales on Shopify and Amazon.