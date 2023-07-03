Biz Moves: McCann bags Air India’s global creative mandate; Wavemaker and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

McCann Worldgroup and Air India

As per Storyboard18, which was the first to break this exclusive news, global marketing services company McCann Worldgroup India has bagged the global creative mandate of Air India. Their responsibilities involve revamping the advertising and communication of the airline brand. The multi-agency pitch process, which took several months, here, the agency will develop a new brand platform and develop a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication.

Wavemaker India and KRBL

Media agency Wavemaker India has won the media mandate of KRBL Limited, a rice processing and exporting company. As per Kunal Sharma, head of marketing, KRBL India, “KRBL with its flagship brand India Gate is focussed on playing the role of category captain in the basmati rice segment. While the brand has launched multiple new communications for specific markets pan-India, the need of a robust 360-degree media strategy and planning approach to support this new communication strategy was felt because of which a media pitch was called for.”

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Jio-bp

Digital creative agency Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has bagged the digital marketing mandate of Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp. The responsibilities of the agency will include helping Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement. The agency will also oversee the venture’s social media and content strategy.