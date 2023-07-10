Biz Moves: Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, Rediffusion and Sociowash

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Enamor

Specialist design agency Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has won the digital mandate of Enamor. Their mandate includes being responsible for managing Enamor's digital brand solutions and generating buzz around their new product launches.

Rediffusion and Capri Global Loan business

Rediffusion has been assigned to handle Capri Global Capital’s (a diversified NBFC offering) mainline advertising mandate. The responsibilities of the agency include conceptualising and building campaigns across media touchpoints to drive brand-consumer connect. The account will be handled by _Next by Rediffusion_.

Sociowash and Hyatt India Hotels

Sociowash has won the creative and production mandate of Hyatt India Hotels. The account, which was won through a multi-agency pitch, their mandate includes extending the “Perfectly Yours” campaign on the Hyatt India Wedding’s Instagram page to amplify its impact. The agency under its production banner, SW Studios will conduct photoshoots and video shoots to capture the essence of the brand and position it as a premium wedding destination among its target audience.

Three Fourth Solutions and WorldMark Gurgaon & Aerocity

Independent full stack marketing agency Three Fourth Solutions has bagged the mandate of WorldMark Gurgaon & Aerocity, a retail hub catering to both national and international corporations. As per the mandate, the agency will undertake and overlook all digital assets.