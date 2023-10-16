comScore

Biz Moves: Tilt Brand Solutions, BigTrunk Communications and PAD Integrated Communications bag mandates

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Oct 16, 2023 7:23 AM
Lendingkart, a NBFC has appointed Tilt Brand Solutions, an advertising agency and part of Quotient Ventures, as their communications partner for their upcoming campaign. (Represengtative Image: Simon Moog via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Tilt Brand Solutions and Lendingkart

Lendingkart, a NBFC has appointed Tilt Brand Solutions, an advertising agency and part of Quotient Ventures, as their communications partner for their upcoming campaign. The campaign will be featured during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership, has been tasked with conceiving and executing a through-the-line campaign for Lendingkart which features their brand ambassador – Rajkummar Rao.

BigTrunk Communications and Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Digital marketing agency BigTrunk Communications has bagged the digital mandate of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

PAD Integrated Communications and Centuary Mattress

Mattress brand Centuary Mattress has embarked on a second year collaboration with PAD Integrated Communications, an integrated advertising and communication services agency.

The agency’s mandate will be to increase brand awareness, highlight value propositions to consumers, drive sales, online reputation management (ORM), development and execution of brand films etc.


First Published on Oct 16, 2023 7:23 AM

