Biz Moves: Tilt Brand Solutions, BigTrunk Communications and PAD Integrated Communications bag mandates

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Tilt Brand Solutions and Lendingkart

Lendingkart, a NBFC has appointed Tilt Brand Solutions, an advertising agency and part of Quotient Ventures, as their communications partner for their upcoming campaign. The campaign will be featured during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership, has been tasked with conceiving and executing a through-the-line campaign for Lendingkart which features their brand ambassador – Rajkummar Rao.

BigTrunk Communications and Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Digital marketing agency BigTrunk Communications has bagged the digital mandate of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

PAD Integrated Communications and Centuary Mattress

Mattress brand Centuary Mattress has embarked on a second year collaboration with PAD Integrated Communications, an integrated advertising and communication services agency.