BlastFromThePast: 5W1H's Kunal Luhar talks about his all-time favourite ads

#BlastFromThePast is Storyboard18’s weekly column where we ask young creative professionals to pick old ads that they replay time and again, spots that give them writing inspiration, and commercials that never get old. This week Kunal Luhar, co-founder, 5W1H shares his take on his favourite ads and how they positively cast an impact on him.

Heera Ko Kiya Pata Tumhari Umar - SBI Life Insurance

The insurance ad features an elderly man gifting a diamond to his wife, who is over 60, on Valentine’s Day, accompanied by the moving message 'Heere ko kya pata tumhari umar' (A diamond does not know your age). The film elegantly resonates emotionally, holds audience relevance, embodies cultural significance, and integrates the product subtly. It's one of those ads that stays with you and warms your heart. For anyone who sees this ad, it will definitely bring a smile to their face.

Wherever you go, our network follows - Hutch

The iconic Hutch advertisement (which was later rebranded as Vodafone in India) features a little boy followed by a pug (a small dog) with the tagline, "Wherever you go, our network follows." This ad for me is indeed a masterpiece in the world of advertising. I loved how, in a sea of sameness where every brand was focused on their network or product offerings, this iconic ad film distinguished itself. It didn't showcase any technological aspects or directly mention the phone network. Instead, it effectively communicated the expansive reach of Hutch’s mobile network through visual storytelling. It's one of the reasons I became a Hutch customer :)

