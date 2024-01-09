BluSmart signs MoU with ASDC to train 250 women in Delhi NCR for employment

BluSmart announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC), a skill development council for the automotive sector. For the first time under Project Sakhi, BluSmart and ASDC will offer skill sets and training to 250 women in Delhi NCR. The primary objective of this collaboration is to provide employment opportunities.

Under this MoU, while ASDC will implement a 3-month comprehensive driver skills training to equip these women candidates with the necessary skills and knowledge required for safe and efficient driving, BluSmart will conduct sessions on EVs to familiarize them with the unique features and benefits of EVs along with real-life experiences being shared by existing BluSmart women driver partners, serving as inspirational figures for the candidates. BluSmart as the placement partner will provide employment opportunities to the trained women drivers with relevant Qualification Standards certification by ASDC post undergoing standardized screening and driving tests.

Commenting on this partnership, Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & COO, BluSmart, "We are excited to partner with ASDC to pioneer this initiative aimed at empowering women in the urban mobility sector. This MoU strengthens our commitment to gender diversity and inclusivity in the transportation sector. By providing training, and a supportive network, we are not just creating job opportunities as drivers; we are fostering a community of empowered women contributing to sustainable and inclusive urban transport."