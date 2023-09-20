boAt withdraws sponsorship from Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh's upcoming Mumbai tour

Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, has found himself in the midst of controversy after BoAt withdrew their sponsorship from Singh’s upcoming Mumbai concert. as he gears up for his upcoming concert in Mumbai.

The controversy has risen from allegations of his support for Khalistani separatist elements.

On X (Twitter), boAt said, "At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour."

Even Virat Kohli, who had admired Singh on social media has unfollowed the singer on Instagram post the controversy. Cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have also unfollowed Shubh, although the timing is unclear.

Singh has been accused of showing support for the Khalisatani separatists as he had shared a distorted map that omitted Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.