Book My Makeup launches AI-driven social commerce beauty services platform

By embracing technology, Book My Makeup introduces features like augmented reality makeup trials, virtual consultations, and customized beauty recommendations, making beauty services more engaging, personalized, and convenient for users.

By  Storyboard18Dec 4, 2023 4:17 PM
By embracing technology and prioritizing the needs of both clients and salons, makeup artists, this app is contributing to the evolution of beauty services, making them more accessible, personalized, and enjoyable for everyone involved. (Representative Image: Freestocks via Unsplash)

Book My Makeup, introduces India's first AI-driven platform revolutionizing how salons, and makeup artists connect with clients. With a commitment to empower both beauty professionals and clients, Book My Makeup leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance creativity, convenience, and self-expression in the beauty industry. By embracing technology and prioritizing the needs of both clients and salons, makeup artists, this app is contributing to the evolution of beauty services, making them more accessible, personalized, and enjoyable for everyone involved.

“In the evolving landscape of beauty, we believe in the power of technology to transform not just appearances but the entire beauty experience. At Book My Makeup, we are not just innovators; we are enablers of self-expression and creativity, connecting makeup artists and clients in a seamless, tech-driven journey of beauty and empowerment." Commented Umesh Madan, CEO, of Book My Makeup. The app creates a vibrant community by integrating social features. Clients can share their makeup transformations on app directly, creating a space for beauty enthusiasts to connect, inspire, and support each other. Makeup artists can also leverage these features to broaden their reach and attract new clients.


First Published on Dec 4, 2023 4:17 PM

