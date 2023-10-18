Brands buzzing with excitement as cricket returns to Olympics after 123 years

Cricket is set to make a comeback at the Olympics after 128 years, creating a huge marketing opportunity for brands.

The only time cricket featured in the modern Summer Olympic Games was at the 1900 Paris Olympics, where there was only a men's category and Great Britain claimed the gold medal.

Fast forward to 2028, the stage is set for cricket's inclusion at the Los Angeles Olympics. Naturally, brands are buzzing with excitement at this unprecedented prospect.

Brands’ perspective

For categories like automobiles, cricket is a natural fit, presenting a marquee IP for collaboration and engagement. Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said: “The inclusion of cricket in the 2028 LA Olympics is an exciting opportunity for the automobile sector, given its strong affinity with the sport.”

“As a brand, cricket has always been a significant media investment for us - whether in tournaments like the Asia Cup or bilateral series. The Olympic platform provides an additional opportunity to amplify our engagement, and considering the overall scale of the Olympic Games, it holds great potential. We are thrilled about the prospects and look forward to leveraging this exciting development,” he added.

Bisk Farm, a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, which recently launched a World Cup special campaign, sees this as a milestone. Vijay Singh, MD of Bisk Farm, said, "At Bisk Farm, we understand and appreciate the unique passion that cricket enthusiasts in India hold for the game. The love for cricket in India is unparalleled and, in many ways, can only be compared to the fervour for cinema. That's why we have had the legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador for over two years.”

“The recent announcement of the reintroduction of cricket after more than 128 years in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics presents an extraordinary opportunity for brands to market products and services to a global audience. T20 cricket's international appeal, combined with the Olympic stage, promises unparalleled exposure and engagement,” he said.

Global audience and brands

Marketing and communications expert Komal Lath, who is also the founder of integrated communication firm Tute Consult, said cricket’s inclusion is a showcase for the sport to the truly global audience.

“World’s top economies, like the US, China, Japan, and many others have been oblivious to the sport till date. Interestingly, these countries boast of a massive subcontinent diaspora and give them a five-year window to develop their indigenous team to compete at the prestigious event. The T20 World Cup next year in the US would be a great sneak peek to the audience size (and economy) the sport is about to unleash,” she said.

Lath, who works with multiple international brands like Victoria’s Secret, Insight, and the Seattle-based Shobitam, said that, from a brand’s standpoint, she foresees a new interest coming from international brands - ones who’ve stayed away from cricket till date - wanting to associate with the sport.

“If the recently concluded MLC (Major League Cricket) is anything to go by, both the quality of cricket and the capacity of international brands to invest in the sport is likely to receive a great fillip. Hopefully, the ICC’s dependence on Indian brands as sponsors diminishes with newer brands from newer economies participating by 2028,” Lath said.

2028 Olympics to get maximum popularity in cricket-loving nations

Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India, has an interesting take on the development. She said it will not just be good for the sport but also for markets where Olympics doesn’t necessarily garner huge viewership.