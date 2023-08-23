Brands showcase support for Chandrayaan-3's Vikram through social media

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander has successfully soft-landed on Moon. The Chandrayaan-3 mission - the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 strives to prove the space agency’s prowess to complete a soft-landing on the Moon. With this mission, India proves its mettle as a space power and joins the exclusive club of countries (the United States, the Soviet Union and China) that have managed to soft land on the Moon.
Given this landmark feat, lots of brands leveraged moment marketing and came up with social media posts. Have a look.
Aaj Stars ki jagah Moon milega— Snapdeal (@snapdeal) August 23, 2023
🌝🌝
#Chandrayaan3Landing #ISRO #MoonLanding #moonmission #moontoday #isroindia #Chandrayaan_3 #Chandrayaan3Mission pic.twitter.com/1Y64fPxg9Q
One small step for partners, one giant leap for pleasure-kind! 😉— Durex India (@DurexIndia) July 16, 2023
Click the link to buy - https://t.co/UvF1SLDyg8#DurexRealFeel #Chandrayaan3 #NotACondom pic.twitter.com/UxcsjD7IuI
As #Chandrayaan3, the pride of India, approaches its moon landing, we are honoured to have been associated with Mission CHANDRA, which serves as a launchpad for the dreams of India by inspiring engineering college students to develop digital and physical models of the Launch… pic.twitter.com/i6qIKw4Bqz— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) August 22, 2023
Hoping that ‘ek din’ to be today #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/j5z1HCxcow— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) August 23, 2023
has someone put kala teeka on chandrayaan 3 yet or do i have to? pic.twitter.com/EqFm9VvaT0— Myntra (@myntra) July 14, 2023