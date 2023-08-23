comScore

Brands showcase support for Chandrayaan-3's Vikram through social media

Brands like Swiggy, Myntra, Durex and others showcased leveraged moment marketing and commended India's landmark feat of moon landing.

By  Storyboard18Aug 23, 2023 6:28 PM
With this mission, India proves its mettle as a space power and joins the exclusive club of countries (the United States, the Soviet Union and China) that have managed to soft land on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander has successfully soft-landed on Moon. The Chandrayaan-3 mission - the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 strives to prove the space agency’s prowess to complete a soft-landing on the Moon. With this mission, India proves its mettle as a space power and joins the exclusive club of countries (the United States, the Soviet Union and China) that have managed to soft land on the Moon.

Given this landmark feat, lots of brands leveraged moment marketing and came up with social media posts. Have a look.


First Published on Aug 23, 2023 6:23 PM

