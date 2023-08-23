Brands showcase support for Chandrayaan-3's Vikram through social media

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander has successfully soft-landed on Moon. The Chandrayaan-3 mission - the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 strives to prove the space agency’s prowess to complete a soft-landing on the Moon. With this mission, India proves its mettle as a space power and joins the exclusive club of countries (the United States, the Soviet Union and China) that have managed to soft land on the Moon.