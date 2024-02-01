Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from BluSmart, and GreenCell

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth consecutive budget, matching the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, just ahead of the Parliamentary elections. Find out what the leaders of BluSmart and GreenCell Mobility had to say.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO and Co-founder, BluSmart said, "The 2024 Interim Budget has reiterated the government’s firm belief in the positive impact of promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption and boosting the charging infrastructure. This aligns with our vision for sustainable mobility and the growth of the overall EV ecosystem. As we move ahead, the adoption of cleaner and green transport alternatives, rationalizing the GST tax structure on EV charging and batteries, coupled with the reinforcement of existing EV policies and the introduction of new ones, will play a critical role in promoting electric mobility and achieving India’s climate goals. India’s target of a 45% reduction in emissions intensity by 2030 requires concerted efforts, and we are eager to contribute to this transformative journey as refreshed by the FMs speech."

Devndra Chawla, MD and CEO, GreenCell Mobility said "We commend the major announcements made by Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in the Interim Budget 2024. The government's commitment to promoting sustainable mobility is a welcome step towards a greener future. Focusing on increased usage of e-buses for public transport networks is a noteworthy initiative. As a green mobility firm, we applaud this effort for its potential to greatly cut carbon emissions and improve the overall efficiency of public transit networks. This decision is completely aligned with our aim to promote ecologically friendly urban mobility alternatives."

He added, "Furthermore, encouraging states to undertake the entire development of renowned tourist destinations and sell them worldwide is a smart decision. This not only benefits the tourism industry, but it also presents opportunity for sustainable transportation solutions in these places. We look forward to contributing to such projects with our environmentally friendly mobility solutions. The commitment to a significant FY25 capex spend of 3.4% of GDP and a capex target of Rs 11.1 trillion, an 11.1% increase, is very bold and forward looking step. It demonstrates the Government's commitment to infrastructure development. The assistance for the production and manufacture of electric mobility is well aligned with our main business. We applaud the Government's measures in promotion of sustainable mobility which plays a crucial role in creating a cleaner and greener world.

The announcement highlights the promotion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and increased adoption of e-buses in public transport networks. This will be facilitated through a payment security mechanism. The government's initiative not only drives electric vehicle adoption but also creates entrepreneurial opportunities for vendors involved in the supply and installation of EV chargers. This approach contributes to employment generation, particularly for skilled youth, aligning with our vision of promoting sustainability and fostering economic growth.