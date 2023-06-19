Cannes Lions 2023: Insights from Lokusdesign’s Shekhar Badve on judging global design campaigns

I had the honor of being part of the shortlisting jury for the Cannes Design Lions 2023, where I evaluated over 300 entries within a month. I had the pleasure of working with an amazing and diverse group of five other international fellow jurors. Let me tell you, it was tough, exhilarating, and a significant responsibility.

Type of Entries

The entries in this category had to surpass the usual standards and rise above the best from more than 150 countries worldwide. These diverse entries encompassed various categories such as brand identity, brand communication, packaging design, products, healthcare, and publication design, presenting a wide range of design possibilities and creative touchpoints. In addition to the judging criteria provided by Cannes, I considered numerous facets that would contribute to the selection process. I focused on the entry's context, cultural relevance, and the creative solution's objectives, whether it was driving awareness, action, or giving voice to marginalized members of society.

I also assessed the effectiveness of the ideas in effecting change and creating an impact on target groups or audiences. I evaluated whether the ideas were simple yet bold, and how well the design concepts were executed, paying attention to the craft, details, and nuances of good design. Finally, I looked at whether the entries achieved the desired results in terms of numbers, impressions, and growth for the brands involved. Entries needed to demonstrate how design and innovation could create a societal impact, be inclusive, reduce entropy, be sensitive to the local context and our planet, drive change, and, most importantly, create hope and optimization. Designs that were solely aesthetic or functional were not as strongly considered. The focus was on real-world brands and products that not only increased consumer engagement and commercial success but also served as icons of creative excellence, setting an international benchmark and driving progress globally.

Type of Brands/Campaigns/Outcomes

While there were numerous creative ideas, the most striking ones were often the simplest, yet no one had thought of them before. Some boldly addressed sensitive topics that were either taboo or had severe political consequences, such as women's health issues, discrimination against certain ethnic groups, and the lack of government action on environmental issues or acceptance of gender diversity and choice. I was impressed by the simplicity, sensitivity, boldness, and action-oriented nature of these ideas. Some packaging designs were thought-provoking, pushing the boundaries of customer engagement and raising awareness about environmental responsibility. There were also brand communication ideas that transcended traditional boundaries and mediums, seamlessly integrating AI, VR, and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques to deliver stunning immersive experiences. These ideas truly surpassed the current benchmarks I have observed in India, and they served as inspiration for future endeavors.

Indian Entries and My Observations

I would have been pleased to see more entries from India, but unfortunately, they were extremely limited. Most of them were derived from larger advertising campaigns, lacking the creative force and design intent that I was looking for. This is an area where I urge Indian brands and design companies to work together and co-create innovation to elevate creativity and rise above the ordinary. The entries I assessed were still within the realm of basic ideas and did not stretch the boundaries of imagination. They need to be bolder, more integrated, and raise the bar in terms of design craftsmanship.

What's fascinating is that many countries or regions face similar problems or challenges, similar to those in India. It was great to see how other countries have tackled these issues and to consider their relevance to our context. I am excited to witness the immense possibilities for India, Indian brands, and all Indians. Finally, we are one large family with a common goal and one future, don't you think?"