Cannes Lions 2023: Lay’s, Vedantu, Navneet pick shortlists in Sustainable Development Goals

In the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Indian agencies have picked a total of 7 shortlists in the Sustainable Development Goals category. The Sustainable Development Goals Lions celebrates brand work that creatively solve problems and find solutions or other initiatives. These are campaigns that harness creativity to positively impact the world. The entries in the category have to demonstrate how they contributed to or advanced the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development across people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnerships.