Cannes Lions 2023: Lay’s, Vedantu, Navneet pick shortlists in Sustainable Development Goals

Leo Burnett India, Dentsu Creative India, FCB Interface are the agencies behind the brand work that has been shortlisted.

By  Storyboard18Jun 21, 2023 1:38 PM
The Sustainable Development Goals Lions celebrates brand work that creatively solve problems and find solutions or other initiatives.

In the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Indian agencies have picked a total of 7 shortlists in the Sustainable Development Goals category. The Sustainable Development Goals Lions celebrates brand work that creatively solve problems and find solutions or other initiatives. These are campaigns that harness creativity to positively impact the world. The entries in the category have to demonstrate how they contributed to or advanced the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development across people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnerships.

This year India sent 37 entries in Sustainable Development Goals. Here are the campaigns that made the cut.

Leo Burnett India picked four shortlists for Lay's. The agency picked two shortlists each for 'Smart Farm' campaign and 'The Biochar Project'.

Unilever’s ‘Suvidha Centre’ by VMLY&R India got one shortlist.

Dentsu Creative India’s ‘The Everything Book’ for e-learning app Vedantu also bagged one shortlist.

Navneet’s ‘TR for Teacher’ campaign by FCB Interface got shortlisted too.


First Published on Jun 21, 2023 12:54 PM

