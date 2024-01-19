Cannes Lions 2024: Prasoon Pandey is Jury President for Film Craft; See full list of Presidents

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the names of the global experts confirmed to lead the 2024 Juries. Convening in Cannes in June, the Jury Presidents will help benchmark excellence across the world’s very best creative and effective work.

Among the Jury Presidents, Tor Myhren will serve as the Film Lions Jury President – the first time Apple has been represented. GUT’s Anselmo Ramos is confirmed as the Brand Experience & Activation Lions President after a series of historic wins in 2023, and Debbi Vandeven has been announced as Jury President of the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, representing the largest creative agency network in the world, VML.

Additionally, after leading its first Jury, Cindy Gallop returns as the Glass: The Lion for Change Jury President for its 10th edition, while previous Lion of St. Mark honouree, Prasoon Pandey, is named as the Film Craft Lions President.