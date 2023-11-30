Cashify launches new ad campaign ft. brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao

Cashify launches an new campaign with its talented brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao. Cashify is now looking at amplifying the message that refurbished smartphones offer a smart, budget-friendly way to upgrade to one's dream phone.

The campaign conveys a compelling message, highlighting refurbished phones as a smart solution to fulfil their tech dreams.

Rohit Malkani, Jt. National Creative Director of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “From winning the project in a tightly-contested pitch to the finished films, this has been one heck of a ride. Half the job is done when you have an amazing actor who delivers a nuanced performance. Working with RKR has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience and the results are there for all to see. We have crafted two humorous and flamboyant films that focus on the benefits in a memorable and quirky way.”

Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Cashify, added, “As we extend our collaboration with the talented Rajkummar Rao, we're on a mission to make technology more accessible, budget-friendly as well as sustainable. We’re envisioning a future where good tech is not just a dream for people but an accessible luxury for all. By promoting refurbished smartphones as a smart upgrade choice, we're offering a bridge between dreams and reality. Moreover, the significant role refurbished smartphones play in reducing e-waste perfectly aligns with our mission to build a more responsible and eco-friendly tech landscape."