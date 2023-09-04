comScore

CG Corp Global’s FMCG brand, WAI WAI India, signs up Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

Under the theme and tagline “WAI WAI Wala Taste”, "this collaboration aims to celebrate the distinctive flavor, taste, and seasoning that has endeared WAI WAI to its enthusiasts," the company said.

By  Storyboard18Sep 4, 2023 12:00 PM
WAI WAI has strategically decided to foster a stronger connection with the emerging generation, encompassing young adults, teenagers, and working professionals. As the sole standalone brand producing pre-seasoned noodles, colloquially referred to as ‘Brown Noodles,’ WAI WAI is set to introduce a transformation to the market.

CG Corp Global’s FMCG vertical CG Foods, the owner of noodle brand WAI WAI, announced its partnership with Bollywood’s star Ayushmann Khurrana as its new brand ambassador. "With a legacy of 25 years and a dedicated following among the youth, WAI WAI is set to further solidify its position by joining forces with Ayushmann Khurrana, whose genuine and versatile persona deeply resonates with the youth," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Khurrana shared, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be associated with a youth-facing brand like Wai Wai. What sets it apart is the vibrant and diverse range of products it offers. From an array of exotic noodles catering to every taste, region, and preference, the brand lives up to its name.”

Varun Chaudhary, managing director of CG Foods & CG Corp Global India, states, “Collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana was my top priority, and I am delighted that we have joined forces in such a short time. This partnership comes at a critical moment when my vision for the brand includes not only exponential growth in sales but also the establishment of deep connections with WAI WAI fans across the country. India is an important market for us , and I am dedicated to ensuring that WAI WAI attains a leadership position with its roots deeply entrenched in India.”

WAI WAI has strategically decided to foster a stronger connection with the emerging generation, encompassing young adults, teenagers, and working professionals. As the sole standalone brand producing pre-seasoned noodles, colloquially referred to as ‘Brown Noodles,’ WAI WAI is set to introduce a transformation to the market, as per the company.

The brand is gearing up to appeal aficionados of Korean spicy cuisine with an assortment of 2X Spicy noodles, presented through its sub-brand ‘Dynamite.’ With the recent signing of Khurrana, the brand "is now poised to embark on a dynamic 360 campaign that holds the potential to resonate deeply with the contemporary youth," the company said.


First Published on Sep 4, 2023 11:22 AM

