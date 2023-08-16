ChatGPT creator OpenAI releases new AI solutions for content moderation

OpenAI (markers of ChatGPT), which is backed by Microsoft, said its latest GPT-4 AI model has reduce the process of content moderation to a few hours from months. This will ensure more consistent labeling. Content moderation is a mammoth task for social media platforms. Tech giants works with thousands of moderators around the world to block users from seeing harmful content.

According to OpenAI, Content moderation plays a crucial role in sustaining the health of digital platforms. The company states that GPT-4 will also able to interpret rules and nuances in long content policy documentation and adapt instantly to policy updates, resulting in more consistent labeling. "We believe this offers a more positive vision of the future of digital platforms, where AI can help moderate online traffic according to platform-specific policy and relieve the mental burden of a large number of human moderators," said OpenAI.

"The process (of content moderation) is inherently slow and can lead to mental stress on human moderators," said the company. "With this system, the process of developing and customizing content policies is trimmed down from months to hours."