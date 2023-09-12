comScore

Cheil bags creative mandate of TVS X

The 360-degree mandate, which also includes the launch of the new campaign Thrilletric, includes strategy, planning and creative direction.

By  Storyboard18Sep 12, 2023 1:32 PM
The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch. (Representative Image: Miikka Luotio via Unsplash)

Cheil India won the creative duties of TVS X in a multi-agency pitch. The 360-degree mandate includes strategy, planning and creative direction. The campaign called Thrilletric on TVS X too has been launched.

Commenting on the win, Saurabh Kapoor, vice president marketing – EV business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The on boarding of Cheil India as the creative agency marked the culmination of our search for a partner who could help us launch our new futuristic two-wheeler and create a new unexplored category globally. Cheil India’s integrated capabilities combined with their in-depth expertise in auto and the consumer durable sector helped us take our decision to partner with them. We look forward to creating exciting and meaningful campaigns through this association."

Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil India said, “In our pursuit to grow our new business portfolio, we are keen to partner with marquee Indian brands who are making a mark globally to deliver gold-standard work in the industry and with the ambitious plans that TVS Motor Company has for the EV category, it was a great match. The addition of TVS motor company coalesces our auto expertise as we look forward to leveraging our creative, media, data, activation, and retail capabilities to create work that creates value for the clients and resonates with the consumers.”


