Cheil bags creative mandate of TVS X

Cheil India won the creative duties of TVS X in a multi-agency pitch. The 360-degree mandate includes strategy, planning and creative direction. The campaign called Thrilletric on TVS X too has been launched.

Commenting on the win, Saurabh Kapoor, vice president marketing – EV business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The on boarding of Cheil India as the creative agency marked the culmination of our search for a partner who could help us launch our new futuristic two-wheeler and create a new unexplored category globally. Cheil India’s integrated capabilities combined with their in-depth expertise in auto and the consumer durable sector helped us take our decision to partner with them. We look forward to creating exciting and meaningful campaigns through this association."