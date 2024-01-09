Cipla forays into next phase of Tuffles campaign with Shankar Mahadevan

Empowering kids living with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma through the magic of music, Cipla forays into the next phase of its Tuffies campaign with a new song. The melody has been sung and composed by Shankar Mahadevan. With the aim of spreading the Tuffies mission nationwide, the new song will be part of the company's strengthened efforts to promote paediatric respiratory care awareness through both online and offline channels.

Speaking on the launch of the new song, Achin Gupta, CEO – One India Business at Cipla Ltd. said, “Music has always been an incredible medium of expression and at Cipla we have tremendous belief in its ability to inspire, motivate and unite. We’re excited to launch the ‘Dhan-ta-daa’ song specifically created for little Tuffies across the country and we’re especially excited to have collaborated with the talented Shankar Mahadevan to help us bring the spirit of ‘Tuffies’ alive.”

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan said, “Music is a powerful tool for storytelling and I’m so happy to have been presented with the opportunity to be part of such a special project that brings attention to a serious and relevant cause. Learning about the impact of a disease like asthma on little ones across the country was an eye-opener and Cipla’s commitment to these little ‘Tuffies’ is commendable. Melodious and catchy, our hope is that this song resonates with children, enabling them to take charge of their own health and give them the courage to achieve their full potential.

The song launch will be coupled with new initiatives that includes a second comic book titled, ‘Mystery of the Lost Kitty’, which for the first time has been co-created with Indian paediatricians. Furthermore, recognizing the crucial role of schools in promoting health education, the company has rolled out the ‘Tuffies ki School Yatra’ to 1000+ schools across the country. Through this hands-on approach the company hopes to empower students and staff with the knowledge to navigate respiratory conditions, dispel misconceptions, and promote proactive respiratory health management. In addition to asthma screening opportunities, the yatra includes fun activities like blow painting for kids, engaging group sessions with healthcare professionals for staff members, and opportunities for parents to feature their child in the next Tuffies comic book.