Coca-Cola fuses art and technology in new campaign

From wish cards adorned with colourful diyas to quirky auto-rickshaws - a classic symbol of Indian markets, from Coca-Cola's cans and bottles, to colourful rangolis, consumers can create a masterpiece that encapsulates the heart of India's Diwali.

By  Storyboard18Nov 10, 2023 1:02 PM
The campaign is active across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

This Diwali, Coca-Cola introduces a fusion of art and technology; bringing an development to help consumers send customised wishes to their near and dear ones.

Global head of Generative AI at Coca-Cola, Pratik Thakar, said, “We, at Coca-Cola are connecting the dots between culture, creativity and technology. Create Real Magic platform invites consumers to use AI for crafting original artwork using iconic creative elements from the Coca-Cola archives. In India, #MagicWaaliDiwali wish cards are a perfect way for us to celebrate people and culture using AI. We are humble but iconic, real yet magical and our latest Diwali campaign is a testament of the same.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sumeli Chatterjee, head - integrated marketing and experiences, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said, “The ‘Create Real Magic’ platform beautifully weaves in technology, intelligence, art, culture, and the Coca-Cola brand philosophy. Contextualized to Diwali, the platform is a creative playground for fans to create and express their emotions during the festivities. With this, one can send a unique & personalized wish to each of their friends. OpenAI’s DALL-E and GPT-4 have made the experience simple, interactive, intuitive, and truly magical for our fans.”

Brad Lightcap, COO, OpenAI, said, “It’s remarkable to see the innovative spirit of Coca-Cola come alive through the use of DALL·E and GPT-4. The Create Real Magic platform not only resonates with the joy of the Diwali season, but also showcases a delightful fusion of technology and creativity. It’s heartwarming to see how our AI models have played a role in adding to the festivities, making the campaign truly memorable.

The campaign is active across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.


Tags
First Published on Nov 10, 2023 1:02 PM

