Coca-Cola renews its partnership with ICC until 2031

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Coca-Cola have announced an eight-year global partnership encompassing ICC World events across all three formats, up until the end of 2031. This eight-year partnership as a global partner of the ICC, confirmed the collaboration as one of the longest ever associations formed by the ICC with a single brand, spanning a total timeline of 13 years (2019 - 2031).

The relationship will see The Coca-Cola Company’s brands becoming exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partners. The agreement includes all men’s and women’s events at the pinnacle of the sport including the ICC Cricket World Cups, ICC T20 World Cups and ICC Champions Trophies through to the end of 2031. During the course of the partnership, there will be both a major international men’s and women’s event every year as well as a World Test Championship Final every two years.

ICC chief commercial officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “I am thrilled to welcome back The Coca-Cola Company as an ICC Global Partner as we enter a landmark eight-year partnership, which unites one of the world’s leading brands with the second largest sport in the world. This long-term collaboration ushers in a new commercial era, filled with exciting prospects for the sport. With the Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and the Women’s edition in Bangladesh just around the corner, we’re poised for unprecedented global growth and engagement. This partnership not only celebrates our sport’s expansion but also promises innovative opportunities to enhance our fans’ experience worldwide.”

Bradford Ross, vice president of global assets, influencers, and partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company, stated, “In alignment with our rich history of global sports partnerships, the collaboration with ICC reinforces our commitment to refreshing sports fans and elevating their entertainment experiences. Sports holds immense power to unite people, and this partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to blend our brand affinity with the fervor for the world’s cricketing game. We endeavor to continue to delight consumers with our diverse portfolio and create unique experiences for fans.”