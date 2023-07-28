Coca-Cola teams up with ICC for men's cricket World Cup 2023

Coca-Cola and The International Cricket Council (ICC) once again team up for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The collaboration is a part of the four-year global strategic partnership agreement between the ICC and the beverage company. The partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC.

Arnab Roy, vice president, marketing Coca‑Cola India and Southwest Asia at Coca-Cola India said, “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest cricket event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a great opportunity to bring together our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket. Our brand activations will engage consumers through innovative offline and online promotions and create memorable experiences for sports fans”.

Coca-Cola will embark on many brand activations with its beverage portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns, and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside unique on-ground experiences during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The four-year agreement includes all ICC events around the world including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, the ICC men’s and women’s T20 World Cups in Australia in 2020, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023 amongst other global tournaments.

Coca-Cola has been globally committed to supporting local sporting events & organizations around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sport to bring people together and transform lives.