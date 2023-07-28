comScore

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola teams up with ICC for men's cricket World Cup 2023

Coca-Cola will embark on many brand activations with its beverage portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns, and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside unique on-ground experiences during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

By  Storyboard18Jul 28, 2023 1:27 PM
Coca-Cola teams up with ICC for men's cricket World Cup 2023
The partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC. (Representational image by Maximilian Bruck via Unsplash)

Coca-Cola and The International Cricket Council (ICC) once again team up for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The collaboration is a part of the four-year global strategic partnership agreement between the ICC and the beverage company. The partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC.

Arnab Roy, vice president, marketing Coca‑Cola India and Southwest Asia at Coca-Cola India said, “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest cricket event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a great opportunity to bring together our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket. Our brand activations will engage consumers through innovative offline and online promotions and create memorable experiences for sports fans”.

Coca-Cola will embark on many brand activations with its beverage portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns, and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside unique on-ground experiences during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The four-year agreement includes all ICC events around the world including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, the ICC men’s and women’s T20 World Cups in Australia in 2020, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023 amongst other global tournaments.

Coca-Cola has been globally committed to supporting local sporting events & organizations around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sport to bring people together and transform lives.

"Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the pinnacle event in the cricketing calendar, will feature the world’s best teams competing for ultimate glory. We are excited about our partnership with Coca-Cola, which promises to deliver a refreshing cricketing experience set to captivate audiences and present a grand showcase of their emotions.”


Tags
First Published on Jul 28, 2023 12:59 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Swiggy launches new ad campaign called 'Swiggy Weekends'

Swiggy launches new ad campaign called 'Swiggy Weekends'

Quantum Brief

India’s proposed 28% GST on online gaming among the highest in the world

India’s proposed 28% GST on online gaming among the highest in the world

Quantum Brief

Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Quantum Brief

Storyboard18 Insider: Gaming the system, clients at shoots, founder’s luxury sneakers, creative czars’ luncheons

Storyboard18 Insider: Gaming the system, clients at shoots, founder’s luxury sneakers, creative czars’ luncheons

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Havas Media, BBH India, Supari Studios, Team Pumpkin, and W+K India

Biz Moves: Havas Media, BBH India, Supari Studios, Team Pumpkin, and W+K India

Quantum Brief

Local brands Sargam, Vidisha, and Bhagwati shine in India's consumer market: Kantar

Local brands Sargam, Vidisha, and Bhagwati shine in India's consumer market: Kantar

Quantum Brief

Health needs to be democratised, made accessible: Sriram Padmanabhan of Danone India

Health needs to be democratised, made accessible: Sriram Padmanabhan of Danone India

Quantum Brief

Meta plans retention 'hooks' as half of users exit Threads app

Meta plans retention 'hooks' as half of users exit Threads app