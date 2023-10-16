Coca-Cola’s Arnab Roy says the cola major's marketing spends at an all-time high

The Golden Quarter is full of sparkle for the marketing industry as two mega events coincide - the great Indian festive season and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. For multinational beverages company The Coca-Cola Company, H2 will set a record in terms of advertising spends.

For the ICC Cricket World Cup, the company is investing heavily behind its brands like the billion-dollar Thums Up, Sprite and Limca Sportz.

For Thums Up, the brand has rolled out ‘Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao’ and ‘Thums Up Utha, India India Macha’. For Limca Sportz, campaign ‘Yo-Yo Test Challenge’ followed by online and offline activations. ‘Thank Rakh’ campaign was launched for Sprite. On the other hand, the flagship Coca-Cola will focus more on festive campaigns, as per reports.

In 2019, ICC and The Coca-Cola Company signed a five year contract where the company came on board as the non-alcoholic beverage partner for all the ICC events until this year.

Coca-Cola entered into a sponsorship agreement with Disney Star for Rs 150-160 crore. Disney Star is the official broadcaster for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for television and digital.

As per business intelligence platform Tofler, for FY22, the company spent Rs 737.97 crore on advertising and promotional activities.

Compared to 2022, the marketing spends for December would see an uptick of five to seven percent. During the festive period, keeping affordability as a part of the pack strategy, The Coca Cola Company aims to increase household penetration with larger packs.

Arnab Roy, vice president - marketing, Coca Cola India and SouthWest Asia, has stated that price points of Rs 10 and Rs 20 will be important for the company even in 2024. In most parts of India, the beverage company has begun expanding returnable glass bottles.