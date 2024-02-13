Community Radio advertising gets a boost: Extended time and hiked rates in new policy guidelines

In the 'Revised Policy Guidelines for establishing Community Radio Stations in India,' released by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) minister Anurag Singh Thakur the allotted advertising time for CRSs has been extended from 7 minutes per hour to 12 minutes per hour. Additionally, the rate for advertisements on Community Radio Stations has been raised from Rs. 52 per 10 seconds to Rs. 74 per 10 seconds.

“Community Radio Stations offer a platform where content is disseminated in localised dialects and regional languages. Local, context specific issues are raised and discussed in these stations in local idioms. The Government is committed to its mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," said Thakur.

"It is important to realise the importance of community radio in this direction. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ has shown through personal example how important the radio medium is, in both speaking to and listening to the public. Each CRS is a reflection of the local model that has been built over the years and the experiential learnings that have been collected and shared,” he added.

In December 2002, the Government of India approved a policy for the grant of licences for setting up of Community Radio Stations to well established educational institutions, including IITs/IIMs.

The matter was reconsidered in the year 2006 and the Government decided to broadbase the policy by bringing ‘non-profit’ organisations like civil society organisations, voluntary organisations, etc, under its ambit in order to allow greater participation by civil society on issues relating to development and social change. The revised Policy Guidelines were issued in the year 2006, and subsequently amended in the years 2017, 2018, and 2022.

To ensure financial sustainability of Community Radio Stations and to ensure growth of the Community Radio Sector, the Government has carried out further amendments in the Policy Guidelines.

Salient features of the Revised Policy Guidelines are as under:

- An eligible organisation/ institution that operates in multiple districts shall be allowed to set up a maximum of six (6) CRS in different districts of operation, provided it fulfils certain conditions laid by the Ministry.

- The initial time period for the Grant of Permission Agreement (GOPA) increased to ten (10) years.

- Advertising time for CRSs is increased from 7 minutes per hour to 12 minutes per hour.

- Rate of Advertisement has been increased from Rs. 52 per 10 sec to Rs. 74 per10 sec for Community Radio Stations.

- Validity of Letter of Intent issued to an Organisation has been fixed to one year. A buffer of three months is also given to the applicant for any unforeseen circumstances.

- Timeline for the complete application process is fixed.