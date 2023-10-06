Cricket World Cup: Godrej Interio launches multi-lingual Mega Match Madness campaign to target regional viewers

Godrej Interio, a business of Godrej & Boyce – the flagship company of the Godrej Group has launched a digital campaign 'Mega Match Madness' with two films that convey "how, with Godrej Interio furniture, everyone will now be watching cricket this season" the company said.

Every home has two types of people: cricket lovers and those who don’t get what the fuss is about. The videos bring to life this insight through situations which show how furniture from Godrej Interio brings the whole family together to watch cricket and enjoy the game together – whether it is because of the love for the game or to enjoy the comfort of Godrej Interio furniture.

The campaign video is being promoted across various digital and social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, coupled with a social media influencer marketing plan. With the onset of the 'Cricket World Cup' season across the country, both these films have been translated into Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam to appeal to regional viewers. The primary focus of the ad will be in Hindi.

Speaking about the campaign, Sumeet Bhojani, head of marketing communications, Godrej Interio, said, "The festive period is important for us because our largest consumer offer is launched during this time. This year, we have taken the context of the cricket season and woven that into our offer communication. These films don’t just speak about the offer but also show how our well-designed furniture offer comfort and relevant features to the consumer, thus bringing the whole family together to enjoy cricket”.