Cricket World Cup: MakeMyTrip launches campaign tested and validated by fans

When the world is glued to cricketers, MakeMyTrip turns its attention to sports superfans. Online travel company's latest campaign gets in on cricket fever by getting superfans from across the globe to verify the quality and hospitality standards for its catalogue of homestays and villas.

Travellers sometimes find themselves in a fix when the accommodation booked isn't in line with their expectations, especially for the homestays category, where hospitality and offerings aren't standardised. MakeMyTrip has roped in popular cricket superfans from across the globe as quality assurance ambassadors.

Sudhir Chaudhary, Saravanan Hari, Sugumar, Gayan Senanayaka (Sri Lanka), and Shoaib ‘Tiger’ Bukhari (Bangladesh) test and validate MakeMyTrip's curated homestays and villas in the brand’s latest campaign. Given their extensive travel experience chasing matches globally, the chosen superfans are uniquely equipped to provide a proper assessment on the parameters of pricing, service, and space.

Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer and chief business officer - corporate, MakeMyTrip, said, “The fever pitch around cricket gave us an optimal opportunity to showcase the meticulous quality check mechanisms MakeMyTrip has put in place for our alternate accommodations category. We always approach business from a problem-solving mindset, and who better to communicate this than genuine globetrotters such as our cricket superfans, who share the same passion for travel as they do for the game.”