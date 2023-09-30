Cricket World Cup: Searches on Airbnb for Ahmedabad up by over 4000 percent for the anticipated India vs Pakistan match

The countdown is on as India prepares to host the Cricket World Cup. The tournament, which kicks off on 5 October across 10 cities provides new and existing Airbnb hosts an unmissable opportunity to roll out their welcome mats for stays during the event.

Recent Airbnb data reveals that there has been a surge in searches for stays in India during the tournament days. Leading the pack are fans from the United Kingdom, followed by supporters from Australia and New Zealand.

In the light of the much awaited match between India and Pakistan on October 14, Airbnb saw over 4000 percent surge in searches for accommodations in Ahmedabad, the host city, for check-ins on that date. This meteoric rise underscores the unmatched enthusiasm and passion that fans share for the sport.

It's not just about the games, the influx of international travellers offers a significant economic boost to the local hosts. Cricket aficionados don’t just come for the matches, they also immerse themselves in the local culture, cuisines and experiences, bringing valuable economic opportunities to the Airbnb host community.

Based on searches made on Airbnb in H1 2023 (1 January - 30 June 2023) for check-ins during the tournament period, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow and Kolkata emerged as the hotspots for cricket driven tourism.