Dabur India faces legal trouble, lawsuits filed in US and Canada

Dabur India seems to be in soup. The subsidiaries of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, Namaste Laboratories, Dermoviva Skin Essentials and Dabur International, have been sued in the US and Canada over allegations that its hair relaxer products contained chemicals that caused ovarian cancer, uterine cancer followed by other ailments.
The company stated that it would challenge the adequacy of the complaints.
Since the time the news surrounding the allegations surfaced, the prices of Dabur’s shares fell by 2.25 percent. The company also received a GST demand notice of Rs 320.6 crore.