DBS Bank India partners with five badminton stars

DBS Bank India has announced its partnership with five badminton stars – Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand.

The partnership enables the bank to enhance its brand presence within the country and effectively connect with its diverse audience.

The partnership has kicked-off with an outdoor campaign, and it will be extended to the bank's social media platforms, official website, internal platforms, as well as throughout its branch network, targeting both customers and employees.

Commenting on the partnership, Shoma Narayanan, managing director - group strategic marketing & communications at DBS Bank India, said, “DBS Bank continues to break boundaries and reimagine banking; we like to think of ourselves as a different kind of bank, rather than fitting into the conventional notions of a 'traditional bank'. Badminton is gaining popularity across India, and this partnership provides a great opportunity for us to extend our support to five young athletes who truly have the potential to be the stars of tomorrow!

These players epitomise our core values both on and off the court, making them perfect partners to champion our brand. With this association, we aim to dial up customer engagement in India and bolster the narrative around our unique phy-gital proposition, suite of offerings, and strong Asian connectivity.”

Ramakrishnan R, co-founder and director, Baseline Ventures added, “DBS Bank has always been a trusted partner, for small and large businesses as well as retail customers. We are excited to help the bank onboard some of India’s most prominent badminton stars as it increases engagement with its customers in India. We are confident that with DBS Bank India’s support, these players will elevate their careers and reach even greater heights, while serving as an inspiration for badminton enthusiasts.”

The five young and promising badminton stars have consistently climbed the global rankings, carving a niche for themselves on the international stage. Former world junior number one, Lakshya Sen, has clinched titles in various tournaments and earned a top-10 spot in senior rankings, with recent wins including the Canada Open and notable performances at the US Open, Japan Open, and the 2021 World Championships.