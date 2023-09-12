comScore

DD Free Dish awards slot to India Daily Live in auction for Rs. 10.62 crore

Only satellite channels and companies holding valid permission by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting can participate in the auction.

Sep 12, 2023
As per reports, India Daily Live was the only participant in the auction held by DD Free Dish today.

News channel India Daily Live, has been awarded a slot on DD Free Dish for a sum of Rs. 10.62 crore. As per reports, India Daily Live was the only participant in the auction held by DD Free Dish today.

Prasar Bharati recently opened the application process for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform for the period of September 9, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The slots will be allotted through an e-auction process held today, September 12, 2023.

The process is being conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private channels. Only satellite channels and companies holding valid permission by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting can participate. International public broadcasters licensed by the I&B ministry can also participate.

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has pointed the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) in the direction of DD Free Dish for allegedly not acting in accordance with the TRAI’s regulation that requires channels to be provided in an encrypted manner, as per an e4m report.

DD Free Dish DTH service is owned and operated by Prasar Bharati. It was launched in December, 2004. DD Free Dish is the only Free-to-Air (FTA) Direct-To-Home (DTH) Service where there is no monthly subscription fee from the viewers.


