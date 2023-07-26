comScore

DD Network to telecast limited-overs leg of India tour of West Indies in multiple languages

7 Doordarshan channels to telecast the ODI & T20I series in 7 languages.

The public broadcaster expects, this move to give the matches an unprecedented reach and availability across all households with a television, making it the most extensive and widest coverage on free-to-air TV(Image credits @virendersehwag on Twitter)

Doordarshan (DD) Network will be telecasting the limited overs edition of the India tour of West Indies on multiple languages and seven different channels. This bouquet of channels includes all the platforms of DD National and DD Sports.

DD Sports will be telecasting the series with commentary in English and Hindi and DD National with commentary in Hindi and Bhojpuri. DD Podhigai will telecast the series with Tamil commentary, DD Saptagiri and DD Yadagiri with Telugu commentary, DD Bangla with Bengali commentary and DD Chandana with Kannada commentary. The ODI series will start on July 27, followed by T20I series on August 3.

The public broadcaster expects this move to give the matches an unprecedented reach and availability across all households with a television, making it the most extensive and widest coverage on free-to-air TV.

“Cricket is loved across the country and we are delighted that through our large free-to-air network, we will be able to bring the action LIVE to each and every household in their preferred language. With addition of DD National, which is the oldest and most widely available television channel in India, I am confident to say that this is the maximum reach and distribution for any bilateral Indian cricket match in recent memory,” said Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati.


