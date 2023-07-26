DD Network to telecast limited-overs leg of India tour of West Indies in multiple languages

Doordarshan (DD) Network will be telecasting the limited overs edition of the India tour of West Indies on multiple languages and seven different channels. This bouquet of channels includes all the platforms of DD National and DD Sports.

DD Sports will be telecasting the series with commentary in English and Hindi and DD National with commentary in Hindi and Bhojpuri. DD Podhigai will telecast the series with Tamil commentary, DD Saptagiri and DD Yadagiri with Telugu commentary, DD Bangla with Bengali commentary and DD Chandana with Kannada commentary. The ODI series will start on July 27, followed by T20I series on August 3.

The public broadcaster expects this move to give the matches an unprecedented reach and availability across all households with a television, making it the most extensive and widest coverage on free-to-air TV.