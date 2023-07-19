DD Sports bags television rights for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

DD Sports has secured the television broadcast rights in India for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 starting July 20, 2023. This event will now be brought to millions of homes across India, courtesy to the strategic sub-licensing by 1Stadia, a US-based company specialising in technological advancements in the world of sports and media rights.

Gaurav Dwivedi IAS, chief executive officer, Prasar Bharti said, "We are happy to have secured the television broadcast rights for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. This prestigious tournament not only showcases the immense talent and dedication of women in football but also serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of athletes. We are proud to partner with 1Stadia in this endeavour, as they share our passion for promoting sports and fostering a love for the game among fans."

1Stadia CEO and co-founder Sangeet Shirodkar said, “Our mission has to make the world's most captivating sporting events accessible to fans everywhere. We are thrilled to have partnered with DD Sports for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. This tournament represents an extraordinary celebration of talent, dedication, and sportsmanship. Through this partnership, we are committed to driving positive change, empowering women in sports, and inspiring millions of fans to rally behind their favorite teams."