Deepfake controversy: actress Nora Fatehi reacts to recently released deepfake ad by popular clothing brand

After several celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has also fallen prey to Deepfake videos. Amid worldwide concern regarding the misuse of technology and the absence of proper laws to prevent dangerous use of artificial intelligence (AI), Nora Fatehi becomes the latest victim to fall for this trend .

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared an advertisement from clothing brand Lulumelon. The advertisement showcased a woman bearing a similarity to Nora Fatehi, promoting the end of season sale. Reacting to the incident, Nora called out the brand and wrote, “ Shocked! This is not me!”

The incident occurred hours after Delhi police announced the arrest of Eemani Naveen from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, who was responsible for creating a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna. The video went viral on social media last November, prompting the authorities to increase social media regulations and awareness among online communities.

On the social media post shared by the clothing Lulumelon, a lookalike of Nora Fatehi is seen promoting the brand. By her looks and voice, it is difficult for the viewers to differentiate between the real actress and the deepfake video.

The Centre decided to issue an advisory to social media platforms, emphasising on the legal provisions of deepfakes, and the punishment for creating and circulating them, after several such videos went viral.

In December 2023, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar held discussions with social media platforms addressing misinformation and deepfakes. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also stated that notices were served to all social media companies, encouraging them to take prompt action to identify and remove disinformation from their platforms.