Dentsu bags the integrated communication mandate of BharatBenz

The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch will see dentsu India provide end-to-end communication solutions for BharatBenz.

By  Storyboard18Nov 29, 2023 11:36 AM
Dentsu Creative will be responsible for developing the brand strategy, creative campaigns and digital content. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

BharatBenz has onboarded dentsu India as its integrated communication partner. BharatBenz, the truck and bus brand of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”). The network won the account following a multi-agency pitch.

As per the mandate, dentsu India will provide end-to-end communication solutions for BharatBenz. Dentsu Creative will be responsible for developing the brand strategy, creative campaigns and digital content. Simultaneously, dentsu X will spearhead the media planning and buying of digital and traditional media for the brand.

Speaking on the development, Siddharth Kirtane, associate vice president, marketing – Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said, “As we step into the second decade of BharatBenz, we looked for a strategic partner who could collaborate and resonate with the ethos of our brand. With dentsu, we found a team that is passionate, enthusiastic and eager to learn the nuances of our business. We look forward to this great partnership that will take the BharatBenz brand to the next level.”

Indrajeet Mookerjee, president, Dentsu Creative said, “We are extremely honoured to win the coveted mandate for BharatBenz - a highly reputed truck and bus brand from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. In the last 10 years of BharatBenz’s journey in the Indian market, it has clearly carved its position and achieved superiority in heavy-duty truck segments. We are looking forward to partnering with the brand in its next phase of growth.”

Jose Leon, chief executive officer, dentsu X commented, “It is an honor to partner with BharatBenz, a brand that stands for quality, reliability, and efficiency in the Indian commercial vehicle industry. We are confident that our integrated approach and data-driven solutions will help the brand achieve its business objectives and make BharatBenz customers even more successful. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we look forward to contributing to the continued success of BharatBenz.”


First Published on Nov 29, 2023 11:36 AM

