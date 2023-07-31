Dentsu Creative wins social media mandate for Dailyhunt's Xpresso

DENTSU CREATIVE India has won the Social Media Management mandate for Dailyhunt's new and short-form news feed - Xpresso. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE India will be responsible for crafting digital communications for Xpresso. This includes managing social media platforms, creating digital designs, and executing content marketing strategies for the brand.

Speaking on the partnership, Bhagyashree Saini, director – marketing, VerSe Innovation said, “We are thrilled to partner with DENTSU CREATIVE India to further strengthen the digital presence of Xpresso, Dailyhunt's captivating short-form news feed. By leveraging their expertise, we aim to elevate Xpresso's social media presence and provide an engaging experience for our users. As today's young demographic becomes increasingly driven and passionate about news consumption, this collaboration will enable us to effectively connect with our audience through captivating digital designs and impactful social media content, enabling them to stay informed and entertained at the same time. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with DENTSU CREATIVE India.”

Sahil Shah, president – digital experience, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, “Xpresso is quick, snackable & immersive, and above all, it’s made for today's modern consumers. And that's exactly how we want our marketing efforts to be. We are truly excited about how our ideas can seamlessly blend with the app's overall thematic and I look forward for us to scaling the app marketing endeavours through fast and impactful campaigns. Also, welcoming Xpresso to our DC universe is a great validation for us, as it showcases the trust such new-age brands like Xpresso are putting in DENTSU CREATIVE. We are thrilled to take this journey forward and make magic happen.”