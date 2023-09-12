Dentsu India rolls out media insight tool, Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard

The media analysis setup used by planners is limited to API (Application Programming Interface) integration, compelling them to manually seek data from multiple sources. To cater to this issue, the media services from dentsu India have unveiled Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard (DID) – a media insight tool to enable planners and clients to comprehend the latest data and expedite the decision-making process. The tool provides integrated data analysis on online and offline media spends, gross rating points (GRP), and impressions in an auto mode.

The Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard has been created in association with the network’s existing partnerships with industry-syndicated sources. Through this tool, dentsu aims to ease the process by offering consolidated data, views with its digital data and automated PPT functionality. Furthermore, it gives media planners the flexibility to customize their search across levels using its dynamic features of selecting sectors, categories, brands, advertisers, etc. Additionally, the tool also offers a view of data analysis across platforms like television, print, digital, and \radio.

Anita Kotwani, chief executive officer Media, South Asia, denstu said, “At dentsu, we are on a journey that requires us to compete with ourselves. Our determination to break our records ensures that we invest in building one-of-its-kind cutting-edge solutions for our clients. The tool is certainly a game changer & one-stop go-to for our clients. Media pulls a massive chunk of financial budgets for every brand and the slightest deviation in seeking the true picture could ruin all their efforts. Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard simplistically offers data insights that are accurately curated in an easy-to-understand format and save resources. The launch of this tool is just the beginning of the many firsts that we are working towards.” It is pertinent to note here that the tool will further enhance dentsu India's ability to enable clients with access to the latest GRPs information regardless of the category or brand.

Bhasker Jaiswal, chief operating officer, Media, dentsu India added, “We believe in upgrading our practices to best serve our clients and people. Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard is also proof of our commitment to contributing to the industry at large. The first-ever tool in the market that integrates data from multiple data sources, alleviates the workload and enables better focus on strategizing. It goes way beyond a simple dashboard and gives planners/clients a readymade competitive overview for Digital as well as TV GRPs which will certainly make it a must-have for all brands.”