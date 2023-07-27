comScore

Dentsu, Microsoft strengthens AI innovation partnership 

This partnership will help the agency's employees to develop client-ready solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) to drive growth and efficiency.

Dentsu described two new customer experience management (CXM) solutions it has already developed with help from Microsoft, Merkle GenCX and AI Playground LATAM. (Representative Image: Andrea De Santis Via Unsplash)

Dentsu Group has partnered with Microsoft to launch enterprise-wide access to advanced Azure OpenAI technologies. This will help the agency's employees to develop client-ready solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) to drive growth and efficiency.

Dentsu and Microsoft  have already developed two new customer experience management (CXM) solutions. Merkle GenCX, is an offering that uses the power of generative AI to deliver  impactful customer experiences. AI Playground LATAM, is a regionally-focused set of customized solutions that use emerging technologies combined with integrated audience data to bring more day-to-day efficiency and operational agility to clients.

“Artificial intelligence is being woven into the fabric of our society and represents a generational opportunity for our people and our clients. By extending our deep partnership with Microsoft and rolling out Azure OpenAI infrastructure, we’re making AI resources accessible to all dentsu employees within a framework defined on ethical and responsible AI principles. It also allows us to rapidly integrate GenAI across our products, driving faster and smarter omnichannel marketing for clients,” said Dominic Shine, group chief information Officer, Dentsu.

“In the boundless realm of digital possibilities, AI has emerged rapidly as a visionary brushstroke transforming advertising, data and content creation across the industry. In our deep partnership with Dentsu we share a common approach to responsible AI and its ability to drive creativity and productivity through Microsoft’s Azure AI and Co-Pilot capabilities,” added Simon Crownshaw, worldwide lead for media and entertainment at Microsoft. “We are working closely with Dentsu to enable AI to drive business and technological outcomes that will fuel a symphony of ideas, orchestrate captivating narratives, elevating brands and campaigns, and provide a powerful platform for their customers.” 


