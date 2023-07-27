Dentsu, Microsoft strengthens AI innovation partnership 

Dentsu Group has partnered with Microsoft to launch enterprise-wide access to advanced Azure OpenAI technologies. This will help the agency's employees to develop client-ready solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) to drive growth and efficiency.

Dentsu and Microsoft have already developed two new customer experience management (CXM) solutions. Merkle GenCX, is an offering that uses the power of generative AI to deliver impactful customer experiences. AI Playground LATAM, is a regionally-focused set of customized solutions that use emerging technologies combined with integrated audience data to bring more day-to-day efficiency and operational agility to clients.

“Artificial intelligence is being woven into the fabric of our society and represents a generational opportunity for our people and our clients. By extending our deep partnership with Microsoft and rolling out Azure OpenAI infrastructure, we’re making AI resources accessible to all dentsu employees within a framework defined on ethical and responsible AI principles. It also allows us to rapidly integrate GenAI across our products, driving faster and smarter omnichannel marketing for clients,” said Dominic Shine, group chief information Officer, Dentsu.