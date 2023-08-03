Digital Personal Data Protection bill, 2023: DPB can advise government to take own content or block access

The Digital Personal Data Protection bill, 2023 may reportedly empower the Data Protection Board (DPB) to advise the Centre on content takedown or blocking intermediary access in "public interest’. This provision shall specifically apply when the board identifies two or more instances of rule breaches by a platform
The bill scheduled for introduction on Thursday, seems to have taken industry feedback into account. However, the unexpected inclusion of content takedown powers has raised concerns among experts, particularly regarding its potential impact on internet and social media platforms.
As per reports, while the clause allows for strong measures when necessary, the intention to use them frugally. The Data Protection Board may also impose a penalty on violations. Reports also suggest that, under clause 37 (1), of the bill the Centre or its officers will give the intermediary or the data fiduciary “an opportunity to be heard” before deciding on blocking access to such platforms.