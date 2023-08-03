Digital Personal Data Protection bill, 2023: DPB can advise government to take own content or block access

The Digital Personal Data Protection bill, 2023 may reportedly empower the Data Protection Board (DPB) to advise the Centre on content takedown or blocking intermediary access in "public interest’. This provision shall specifically apply when the board identifies two or more instances of rule breaches by a platform

The bill scheduled for introduction on Thursday, seems to have taken industry feedback into account. However, the unexpected inclusion of content takedown powers has raised concerns among experts, particularly regarding its potential impact on internet and social media platforms.