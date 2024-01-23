Does Zee have a new buyer?

Speculations have been a significant part of the two year long Sony-Zee merger story. While some speculations have been about leadership tussles, some have been about Punit Goenka resignation. Even after the deal broke off with Sony sending a termination letter to Zee on January 22, speculations around Zee haven’t died down. Only this time there is a new buyer.

Quantum Securities Private Limited’s Sanjay Dutt’s cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) talks about AMG closing a deal.

While there is no details available on whether AMG refers to AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) or Asian Media Group or any other company with similar initials, speculations suggest the deal is with Zee Entertainment.

Dutt’s post on X said, “AMG seems a done deal. Insiders chatter and rumours that it's tied up and final touches being given. Well, the opera ain’t over until the fat lady sings!”