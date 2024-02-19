comScore

Quantum Brief

Donald Trump launches his own sneaker line

Trump unveiled ‘Trump Sneakers’ at the SneakerCon in Philadelphia.

By  Storyboard18Feb 19, 2024 7:20 PM
Donald Trump launches his own sneaker line
He showcased the first sneaker, a pair of golden high-top shoes priced at $399 called the ‘Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker’. (Image source via Newsweek)

Donald Trump has launched his own sneaker line. This, after a New York Judge fined him and his companies $355 million in the civil fraud case.

Trump unveiled ‘Trump Sneakers’ at the SneakerCon in Philadelphia.

He showcased the first sneaker, a pair of golden high-top shoes priced at $399 called the ‘Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker’.

"This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it’s going to be a big success," Trump said.

On the company’s website the sneaker was listed as sold out by Saturday night. According to the site, there were a 1000 pairs of the $399 sneaker available to purchase.

Trump also unveiled two other sneakers that have ’T’ and ’45’ on the sides for $199.

As per the website, all products for sale are "trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 19, 2024 7:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Mitsubishi to enter Indian automobile car sales market

Mitsubishi to enter Indian automobile car sales market

Quantum Brief

Japan's Kirin Holdings to purchase additional stake in B9 Beverages, maker of Bira

Japan's Kirin Holdings to purchase additional stake in B9 Beverages, maker of Bira

Quantum Brief

Dalmia Cement rolls out 'RCF Strong toh Ghar Strong' campaign featuring Ranveer Singh

Dalmia Cement rolls out 'RCF Strong toh Ghar Strong' campaign featuring Ranveer Singh

Quantum Brief

Tiger Woods unveils Sun Day Red apparel brand with TaylorMade

Tiger Woods unveils Sun Day Red apparel brand with TaylorMade

Quantum Brief

Equitas SFB becomes official banking partner for Chennai Super Kings

Equitas SFB becomes official banking partner for Chennai Super Kings

Quantum Brief

MCA and Meta join forces to curb AI generated misinformation with WhatsApp helpline

MCA and Meta join forces to curb AI generated misinformation with WhatsApp helpline

Quantum Brief

EU to impose $539 million antitrust fine on Apple

EU to impose $539 million antitrust fine on Apple
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!