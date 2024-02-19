Donald Trump launches his own sneaker line

Donald Trump has launched his own sneaker line. This, after a New York Judge fined him and his companies $355 million in the civil fraud case.

Trump unveiled ‘Trump Sneakers’ at the SneakerCon in Philadelphia.

He showcased the first sneaker, a pair of golden high-top shoes priced at $399 called the ‘Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker’.

"This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it’s going to be a big success," Trump said.

On the company’s website the sneaker was listed as sold out by Saturday night. According to the site, there were a 1000 pairs of the $399 sneaker available to purchase.

Trump also unveiled two other sneakers that have ’T’ and ’45’ on the sides for $199.