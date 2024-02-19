Donald Trump launches his own sneaker line

Donald Trump has launched his own sneaker line. This, after a New York Judge fined him and his companies $355 million in the civil fraud case.
Trump unveiled ‘Trump Sneakers’ at the SneakerCon in Philadelphia.
He showcased the first sneaker, a pair of golden high-top shoes priced at $399 called the ‘Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker’.
"This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it’s going to be a big success," Trump said.
On the company’s website the sneaker was listed as sold out by Saturday night. According to the site, there were a 1000 pairs of the $399 sneaker available to purchase.
Trump also unveiled two other sneakers that have ’T’ and ’45’ on the sides for $199.
As per the website, all products for sale are "trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement.”