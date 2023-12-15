Dream11 launches initiative 'Dream Responsibly'

Dream11 has announced the launch of ‘Dream Responsibly’ - a platform that underscores its commitment to user safety, digital India and sports development. The initiative aims to educate stakeholders about fantasy sports, its synergies with real-life sports and its contribution to the growth of sports in India.
Harsh Jain, chief executive officer and co-founder Dream11 & Dream Sports, said, “Throughout our 15-year journey, we have remained committed to earning the trust of our stakeholders and working towards sports development in India. We will continue to spearhead industry-leading initiatives to further the Government's vision of building a Safe, Transparent and Accountable gaming ecosystem.”
The Dream Responsibly initiative brings to the fore Dream11’s efforts to offer a safe, trusted & accountable fantasy sports platform for the 20 crore Indian sports fans. The platform offers only RBI-authorised digital payment systems, has a robust user verification process, a transparent grievance redressal mechanism, and ensures the protection of user funds. Other key features include allowing users to set their own monetary limits and take voluntary breaks.
The platform also showcases a few users’ stories where they share their experiences, highlighting the unique role played by Dream11 in nurturing and sustaining their passion for sports while facilitating connections with fellow sports enthusiasts.