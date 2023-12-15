Dream11 launches initiative 'Dream Responsibly'

Dream11 has announced the launch of ‘Dream Responsibly’ - a platform that underscores its commitment to user safety, digital India and sports development. The initiative aims to educate stakeholders about fantasy sports, its synergies with real-life sports and its contribution to the growth of sports in India.

Harsh Jain, chief executive officer and co-founder Dream11 & Dream Sports, said, “Throughout our 15-year journey, we have remained committed to earning the trust of our stakeholders and working towards sports development in India. We will continue to spearhead industry-leading initiatives to further the Government's vision of building a Safe, Transparent and Accountable gaming ecosystem.”

The Dream Responsibly initiative brings to the fore Dream11’s efforts to offer a safe, trusted & accountable fantasy sports platform for the 20 crore Indian sports fans. The platform offers only RBI-authorised digital payment systems, has a robust user verification process, a transparent grievance redressal mechanism, and ensures the protection of user funds. Other key features include allowing users to set their own monetary limits and take voluntary breaks.