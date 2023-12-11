Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Advertisers have been exiting Elon Musk’s X at godspeed. Musk has been very vocal about his platforms majority revenue providers exiting. He has taken to X to share his feelings with those that have pulled out. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has been at the receiving end of Musk’s outburst since the media giant pulled away.

At an event in New York recently, Musk demanded that Iger be fired from Disney immediately.“Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company,” Musk said in a series of posts after the company stopped advertising on X.

Musk recently expressed his frustration, saying, "If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f*** yourself. Go. F***. Yourself." Musk didn't mince his words, making it clear how he felt about the situation. He even addressed Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, who had spoken at the same event, emphasising his strong stance.

This clash comes in the aftermath of Musk's apology for a controversial tweet on November 15 that appeared to align with an anti-Jewish post. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has been under intense scrutiny on social media after he publicly supported a user on X who asserted that Jewish individuals fuelled animosity towards White people in response to a post on the platform.

Acknowledging the potential financial implications, Musk admitted that a continued halt in advertising could bankrupt X. However, he also suggested that the public would likely blame the brands involved rather than holding him solely responsible for the situation.

The controversy took a turn when Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, expressed at the summit that the association with Musk and X was not necessarily positive for the company. Musk responded by saying he should have explained his position more thoroughly.