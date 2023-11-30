comScore

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk slams advertisers for pulling out of X

Musk did acknowledge that a continued cold-shoulder from brands could possibly bankrupt X but suggested that people would blame brands for the bankruptcy and not him.

By  Storyboard18Nov 30, 2023 10:00 AM
Elon Musk slams advertisers for pulling out of X
Musk’s post on X accused Jewish communities of spreading “hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Elon Musk recently endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory on his social media platform X. As a result, many brands have pulled their advertising from the platform.

Musk apologised for his post at the DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday. However, he did claim that his apology came as a rust of advertisers trying to blackmail him. For these brands he simply said, “Don’t advertise”.

As a result of Musk’s post, brands such as Disney, Apple, and IBM among 200 others stopped advertising on X. Musk’s post on X accused Jewish communities of spreading “hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

Advertising counts for a large portion of X’s revenue. If brands continue to pull their advertising and refrain from using X, it could cost the company around $75 million this quarter, reported the New York Times.

Musk did acknowledge that a continued cold-shoulder from brands could possibly bankrupt X but suggested that people would blame brands for the bankruptcy and not him.


Tags
First Published on Nov 30, 2023 9:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise