Emirates labelled as official global airline partner of the NBA

Emirates airline and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have signed a multi-year global partnership designating Emirates the official global airline partner of the NBA. The collaboration also marks the debut of Emirates as title partner of the NBA Cup, formerly named the NBA in-season tournament, as well as the inaugural referee jersey patch partner.

The airline’s presence will be emphasised through a co-branded Emirates NBA Cup event logo. Emirates will be promoted across the NBA’s global social media community and through in-arena signage that will be presented during the Emirates NBA Cup Semifinal and championship games starting next season. The logo will also be displayed on all referees’ jerseys.

Expressing his thoughts about the partnership, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates group chairman and chief executive, conveyed his pride in establishing a global marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association to become its official global airline partner. He further added, “With basketball’s popularity around the world, we are excited to work with one of the most globally recognised and prestigious professional leagues. The NBA is a valuable addition to our sponsorship portfolio as it allows us to connect with a vast global fanbase, including in the U.S., where the game is an integral part of the country’s sports culture.”

NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum praised Emirates and pointed out NBA and the airline’s shared commitment to engage fans around the world in new and creative ways. He said, “As basketball continues to be recognised as the fastest growing sport globally, this collaboration will showcase the excitement of the NBA to the millions of people who fly Emirates every year.”

The sponsorship will also grant Emirates visibility at other marquee league events such as NBA Crossover, NBA All-Star and NBA Finals Legacy Project. Emirates branding will be prominently displayed through virtual in-arena signage and on top of the backboard during NBA games that would be televised nationally.