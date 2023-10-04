Enforcement Directorate summons Ranbir Kapoor in connection to Mahadev Online Book app

Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case involving the Mahadev Online Book App.
Allegedly serving as an umbrella platform for illegal betting websites, these apps entice users, provide them with user IDs, and exploit them for money laundering.
Last month, the enforcement agency, specializing in financial fraud investigations, seized assets worth Rs 417 crore related to the online betting case. The company promoters, based in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, reportedly operated 4-5 similar apps, collectively generating a daily profit of around Rs 200 crore.
Numerous illegal offshore betting platforms, featuring celebrities like Kapoor, Rannvijay Singha, Badshah, Nora Fatehi, openly operate in India, using catchy slogans and graphics in their advertisements.