Federal Bank, News18 and Tata Trusts to unveil 'The Sanjeevani' initiative

Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, News 18 Network, and Tata Trusts will jointly unveil ‘Sanjeevani-United against cancer’. ‘Sanjeevani’ aims to raise awareness and encourage conversations around the silent cancer epidemic, and to alleviate fears that often accompany this disease. The collaborative effort seeks to drive positive sentiments towards early and consistent health tests, tumor management, and symptom recognition, all crucial aspects in the battle against cancer.

In India, the reluctance to address Cancer early is often rooted in fear and a lax attitude towards health. The common forms of cancer in the country include breast cancer, oral cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. The Sanjeevani initiative focuses on empowering and supporting individuals to confront these fears and actively fight cancer.

The number of Cancer cases in the country is projected to go up from 14.6 Lakh in 2022 to 15.7 Lakh in 2025, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP) [1]. Moreover, on a global scale, 30 percent of cancer patients lose their lives due to late-stage detection, while 70 percent achieve a reprieve due to early detection facilitated by awareness. Unfortunately, this ratio is reversed in India. It has become all the more urgent therefore to fight the social stigma surrounding it and counter the hesitancy around tests for early detection.

Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of Federal Bank, commended the initiative, saying, “As we celebrate the remarkable success of "Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life" campaign which was aimed at addressing the fear and reluctance surrounding Covid Vaccines, our primary focus has evolved to proactive pursuits in healthcare, specifically combatting cancer through early detection. This time, through Sanjeevani 2.0, Federal Bank is focusing on the need to overcome nonchalance and dismissiveness around the possibility of cancer affecting any of us. Cancer Screening needs to become an integral part of annual health checkups, which too need to be a disciplined activity."

He added, "Given News18’s reach, we believe that a rise in awareness will increase testing or screening in our country. This should increase the ratio of survivors, which will be a hard-fought victory, with ongoing efforts. Having Tata Trusts as our knowledge partner helps us harness and be guided by their deep understanding of the terminal probabilities of cancer. We at Federal Bank are honored to collaborate with such venerable and compassionate partners in guiding Sanjeevani towards its Mission.”

News18 Network and Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation together, with Tata Trusts as a knowledge partner, will launch the initiative during an event at The Oberoi in New Delhi on September 27, 2023. The event will be inaugurated in the presence of Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Lisa Ray, actress, social activist, and cancer survivor.

Personalities such as Amitabh Dube, managing director, Novartis India, Rajendra Badwe, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and film director Anurag Basu among others from diverse walks of life will join the ‘Sanjeevani’ movement.

Highlighting the barriers in the fight against cancer, Puneet Singhvi, chief executive officer - digital and president - corporate strategy at Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. states, “Anxiety and fear have acted as significant barriers in cancer detection among Indians, encompassing the concerns around its treatment, financial burden and repercussions on the family. However, numerous studies indicate that early detection can result in beating cancer and saving lives. With the launch of 'Sanjeevani,' our mission is to educate our audience and evangelize the benefits of early detection in the fight against cancer. The initiative in partnership with the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial and Tata Trusts is more than just a campaign; it is a movement towards driving awareness and making an impact in the fight against cancer. 'Sanjeevani' reaffirms our dedication to rewriting the fight against cancer narrative, emphasizing the critical importance of early detection, and underscoring the immeasurable value of health.”