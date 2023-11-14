Federal Bank's new Diwali campaign promotes starting saving early

Diwali is here and everyone is in a festive mood. It is a festival of lights, joy and gifts. Gifting is a big part of Diwali culture, however, it can often be a pretty expensive affair. That’s where Federal Bank’s latest ad campaign comes in.

Federal Bank’s new Diwali campaign features a young boy spotting what his family members want. From a smartwatch to a pair of heels to a smart tablet to diamond earrings, he promises to buy it all for his family next Diwali. How you might ask? Well, he receives a fund transfer from his grandfather that ignites innocent cheekiness and confidence in him which makes him go around the house promising everyone expensive gifts. When he reaches his mother, she makes him realise that all these gifts are expensive and a small money transfer from his grandfather won’t cover all of it.

The campaign focuses on the importance of starting saving early. ‘Bachane ki aadat bachpan se’ is a campaign that promotes saving from childhood itself to achieve financial independence. It is interesting to see a how a simple message is conveyed with such a heart-warming story. A child with limitless aspirations is told to not be in doubt. His mother who is aware of the importance of savings is seen opening a recurring deposit in his name, to help him achieve his goals. A smartly integrated promotion, not feeling like the story was centred around the brands. Tastefully done.