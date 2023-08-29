Find out key consumer trends from Uber’s 10-year journey

With the secular trend towards digitisation and India’s focus on growth, Uber has been focusing on transforming mobility for millions. Uber now operates in over 125 cities across India and helps over 800,000 drivers earn a sustainable income. The company has introduced several India-first innovations, tailored to meet the specific demands of Indian riders and drivers. From the introduction of cash payments and regional language support to the implementation of several industry-first safety features, Uber has consistently strived to provide a seamless experience for its users.

With ten years of Uber, here are some consumer trends that tell the story of how Uber is shaping mobility preferences of Indians.

90 percent respondents say that Uber has revolutionized the way they travel in India. 72 percent say that availability of ridesharing options has made them re-evaluate purchase of a personal vehicle. Over 30 percent say mobility offered through multiple modes is the single most loved aspect of Uber. Avoiding car maintenance or driver salaries ranks second while freeing up time during commute is the third most loved aspect.

79 percent said that they totally or frequently depend on Uber for their nightlife plans that involve drinking. Nearly 55 percent say that sustainable mobility will become mainstream over the coming decade.